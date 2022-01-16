Police: 13-year-old Columbus boy shot while taking out the trash

Police said the boy was shot in the 900 block of South Champion Avenue on Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old boy was shot while he was taking out the trash, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Champion Avenue.

Police said the boy was approached by four males when one of them took out a gun after talking with him.

Police said one member of the group shot the teen once in the side of the abdomen and the group left the scene.

The teen was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital. His condition was described by police as stable.

No arrests have been made.