Officials: Car hits 2 people and front of east Columbus restaurant

First responders were called to TAT Ristorante di Famiglia on South James Road near East Livingston Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people have been hospitalized after a car hit them and the front of an Italian restaurant on the city's east side, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

First responders were called to TAT Ristorante di Famiglia on South James Road near East Livingston Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

One person was trapped between the car and the building. Once freed, medics took that person to a local hospital in stable condition, according to the fire department.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin said a second person was also hit by the car and hospitalized. The person's condition is unknown.

Fire officials at the scene told 10TV there is no major structural damage to the building. Restaurant staff said everyone inside the building is OK but they do have to leave.

Staff said the restaurant will be closed for the rest of Saturday and did not know when the business will reopen since it is not deemed safe to be inside.

The crash comes a couple of weeks after the restaurant announced on social media it would be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays until further notice due to staffing issues.