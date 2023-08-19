Blue Jackets hosting youth hockey clinics around central Ohio

Since 2018, the Blue Jackets have introduced hockey to more than 3,200 children through ice and street hockey clinics held year-round.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced that they are hosting several Get Out And Learn free street hockey clinics this month around central Ohio.

Designed for first-time participants, boys and girls ages five to nine years old, the clinics are part of the team’s commitment to growing the game by removing barriers to entry to the sport.

Each clinic is 30 minutes with participants receiving instruction from USA Hockey-certified coaches in a safe and fun atmosphere. Participants will also receive their own CBJ-branded hockey stick as an encouragement to play away from the rink, as well as a ball and t-shirt.

The clinics will feature the Blue Jackets’ collaboration with the YMCA of Central Ohio.

Upcoming Clinics:

Monday, Aug. 21 - 6 p.m. & 6:45 p.m. - Gahanna YMCA

Saturday, Aug. 26 – 10 a.m. & 10:45 a.m. - Hilliard YMCA

Wednesday, Aug. 30 – 6 p.m. & 6:45 p.m. - Grove City YMCA

In an effort to accommodate as many families as possible, Get Out And Learn is a one-time participation program. Each session can accommodate up to 60 participants.

The Get Out And Learn program is supported by the Industry Growth Fund, which was created by the NHLPA and the NHL as part of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, in order to help grow the game of hockey.