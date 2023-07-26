Blue Jackets, Fanatics Betting and Gaming opening sportsbook location near Nationwide Arena

The announcement, made Tuesday, revealed that the new Fanatics Sportsbook will be located at 401 North Front Street – adjacent to Nationwide Arena.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Under a partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Fanatics Betting and Gaming will be opening a retail sportsbook location in Columbus’ Arena District later this summer.

The announcement, made Tuesday, revealed that the new Fanatics Sportsbook will be located at 401 North Front Street – adjacent to Nationwide Arena. It's scheduled to open its doors at the end of August.

"The Columbus Blue Jackets are constantly seeking new and exciting ways to engage with our fans," said Blue Jackets Sr. Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Cameron Scholvin. "We believe this collaboration with Fanatics Betting and Gaming on a world-class sportsbook location just outside the doors of Nationwide Arena in the heart of the Arena District does just that."

The main entrance will be located in the alleyway immediately north of the entrances to Buca di Beppo and Starbucks.

"The Jackets are one of the youngest teams in the league, and we are excited to leverage our partnership to grow with them and complement our online sports betting experience that is currently being beta-tested in Ohio," said Ari Borod, Chief Business Officer, Fanatics Betting and Gaming.

According to a release from the Blue Jackets, the building will be more than 5,000 square feet and feature four betting windows, 14 self-service kiosks, an LED video wall, 16 TV monitors and a full-service restaurant.

The Fanatics Sportsbook Columbus will offer legal betting markers for all major sports including professional and college football, basketball, hockey, baseball, tennis, soccer, golf, MMA and boxing.