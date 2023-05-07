Did the Columbus Blue Jackets get an NHL Draft steal with Michigan's Adam Fantilli?

The Columbus Blue Jackets lucked out by having Fantilli drop to No. 3 at the NHL Draft.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Is it possible to get the steal of an entry draft with the third overall pick?

The Columbus Blue Jackets are about to find out.

Few people believed Adam Fantilli would be available after the second overall pick. The consensus was he was the player to pick following Connor Bedard. But, the Anaheim Ducks went a bit off the board and picked Leo Carlsson allowing Columbus to add Fantilli to the mix.

Speaking on the Locked on Blue Jackets podcast, Sam McGilligan of McKeen's Hockey says in several other recent drafts, Fantilli would have been the first overall pick. Him dropping to third "feels like highway robbery."

"The goal of a rebuild is to get an Adam Fantilli, and everybody else compliments him," according to McGilligan.

Bedard is the best player in the draft, no question. He'll challenge for scoring titles and NHL MVP honors, but Fantilli might have a better overall game, especially in the defensive end.

There's been a bunch of recent prospects that came out of Michigan, including 2023 rookie of the year Matty Beniers, 2021 first overall pick Owen Power, defenseman Luke Hughes, and Columbus forward Kent Johnson. Fantilli is better than all of them, McGilligan argues.

So why did he fall to the Blue Jackets? Perhaps the Ducks simply had a preference for Carlsson, and certainly Columbus would have been well off drafting the Swede, or perhaps Russian Matvei Michkov, who went a few spots later to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Whatever the reason, Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen must have been delighted to see Fantilli still available at third overall, giving new head coach Mike Babcock a superstar in the making to work with in his return to the NHL.