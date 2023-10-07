Is Adam Boqvist getting traded this summer?

Recent acquisitions on the blue line may have pushed Adam Boqvist out of Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Recent additions to the Columbus Blue Jackets blue line could prompt the trade of a promising young defenseman.

That would be Adam Boqvist, who has seemingly been bumped down the depth chart after Columbus acquired Ivan Provorov from the Philadelphia Flyers and Damon Severson by way of the New Jersey Devils.

If Boqvist were to be made available, the Blue Jackets could be fielding several calls.

"If I'm some team out there looking to acquire a young defenseman with upside on offense, I'm looking at a guy like Adam Boqvist," says Hayden Heilshorn of Locked on Blue Jackets.

Boqvist spent the past two seasons in Columbus after being acquired as part of a large trade package that sent Seth Jones the other way.

He's been limited to 98 regular season games in that span, though, with 16 goals and 30 assists to his credit.

Boqvist is prone to the odd turnover and still has a lot of room to grow on the defensive end, but he's still only 22 years old and remains highly touted offensively after being selected eighth overall at the 2018 NHL Draft.

There's no room for him at present in the team's top four on their blue line, adds co-host Jay Forster. In terms of a return, Columbus would ideally recoup a first round pick. Failing that, maybe they're looking at a second round pick and a decent prospect, or could perhaps lure some help in net into the fold.

Boqvist could very well thrive given a bigger role, and is reasonably valued at a cap hit of $2.6 million over the next two seasons.