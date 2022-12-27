Police: 5 teens shot during 'pajama' party at Airbnb in Franklinton

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Bellows Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five teenage boys were shot during a party at an Airbnb in the Franklinton neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to a rental property in the 900 block of Bellows Avenue shortly after 12:45 a.m., following reports of a shooting.

Columbus police told 10TV that five teenagers were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the ages of the victims range from 17 to 19 years old.

One of the victims was taken by medics to Grant Medical Center for treatment while the other four victims were self-transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

Police describe the conditions of all five victims as stable.

Police said several unknown shooters fired their weapons into the residence. One of the teens inside the home returned fire.

Information about possible suspects was not immediately available.