Arrest warrant filed for man suspected for killing 65-year-old in May 2021 shooting

Christian Houchins is charged with murder and felonious assault in the shooting death of 65-year-old Robert Jordan and the shooting injury of a woman in May 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have filed an arrest warrant against a man suspected of fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman in northeast Columbus more than a year ago.

Christian Houchins, 30, is charged with murder and felonious assault in the shooting death of 65-year-old Robert Jordan and the shooting injury of a woman on May 31, 2021.

On May 31, 2021, officers were called to the 1200 block of Sigsbee Avenue for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found 65-year-old Robert Jordan and a 45-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say Jordan and the woman were in a parking lot when they were shot by the suspect for unknown reasons.

In a release Monday, police identified Houchins as the suspect.