Police: 1 dead in North Linden shooting

Police were called just after 3 p.m. and responded to the 700 block of Moon Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the North Linden neighborhood on Christmas Day.

Police said they were called to the 700 block of Moon Road just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

The shooting victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

They were pronounced dead at 3:49 p.m. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police did not provide any information regarding a possible suspect.