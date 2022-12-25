Police: 1 dead in North Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the North Linden neighborhood on Christmas Day.
Police said they were called to the 700 block of Moon Road just after 3 p.m. Sunday.
The shooting victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
They were pronounced dead at 3:49 p.m. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
Police did not provide any information regarding a possible suspect.
This is a developing story and will be updated.