Residents at east Columbus apartment complex evacuated due to burst pipes, electrical issues

Officials say there was an electrical issue after some pipes froze and burst.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Residents at an east side Columbus apartment complex were forced to evacuate after some pipes burst and caused electrical issues.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said the cold started to freeze some pipes at Latitude Five25 Apartments on Sawyer Boulevard and some burst causing water damage.

The damage comes after central Ohio was hit with low temperatures and subzero wind chills brought on by a weather system that passed through this weekend.

Geitter said residents are being offered shelter at the Dodge Park Recreation Center. He adds some are going to stay with friends or family.

Crews with the Columbus Division of Fire are still on the scene assisting residents.

Earlier this year, the City of Columbus filed multiple motions against the property owners for code violations and lack of security.

At the time the city said residents had gone without electricity, hot water, elevator service and flooding throughout the property.

Additionally, the city said police have received more than 1,000 service calls between January 2020 and January 2022, including calls for shots fired, shootings, overdoses, narcotics complaints, reports of domestic violence and fights on the property.