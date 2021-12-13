51-year-old man injured in north Columbus shooting

Columbus police responded to the shooting shortly before 2 a.m. at a residence near the intersection of East Staff Avenue and North 9th Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 51-year-old man was injured in a north Columbus shooting early Monday morning.

Columbus police responded to the shooting shortly before 2 a.m. at a residence near the intersection of East Starr Avenue and North 9th Street.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the abdomen, according to a release from the Columbus Division of Police. The man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, but police later confirmed he is stable.

Police did not provide information on a possible suspect.