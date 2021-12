The shooting happened in the 300 block of East 12th Avenue around 10:40 p.m., according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in the University District area of Columbus Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of East 12th Avenue, east of North 4th Street, around 10:40 p.m.

Police said someone drove the victim to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

The person who was shot died at the hospital, police confirmed.