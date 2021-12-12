Man charged with murder in fatal east Columbus shooting of 19-year-old

Avonte Sanford is charged with murder for the death of Antohn Saunders, who police found shot to death on Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for a 20-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old on Sunday afternoon.

Avonte Sanford is charged with murder for the death of Antohn Saunders, who police found shot to death in the 6700 block of Alexdon Court, just southeast of Tussing Road and Gender Road in east Columbus.

Police initially said Saunders was with a group of men when one of them took out a gun and fired, fatally wounding him. According to police, the suspect then took off.

In an update Monday, police said they have filed a warrant for Sandord’s arrest.

Anyone with information about Sanford’s whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.