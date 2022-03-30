Police: Man, woman found dead inside South Linden home

Two children were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but police said they were not injured.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were found dead inside a South Linden home on Wednesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police were called to the home in the 1300 block of East 26th Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Police said a man and a woman were found dead inside the home.

Two children were also found inside and taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, but police said they were not injured.

Police did not immediately release any additional information.