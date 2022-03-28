'I don't know what to do': Columbus family concerned after home struck by gunfire twice

So far, 113 homes in Columbus have been hit by gunfire. One homeowner counted nearly 20 bullet holes in his home.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A home is supposed to be the safest place, but some homeowners tell 10TV theirs has felt anything but as of late with the number of shootings.

Columbus police say there are 113 reports of homes that have been hit by bullets this year. Last year around this time there were 206 reports.

Police said two of those shootings this year have happened at the same home on North Cassady Avenue.

10TV spoke with John Dixon and his wife, who showed us nearly 20 bullet holes in his home.

"My biggest fear is that…my wife or somebody in my family will get hurt,” Dixon said.

Dixon and his family have lived in the house for the last 12 years but now it's hard for them to feel safe anymore.

He showed us ring camera video from both shootings.

The first happened on Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. Columbus Police said several bullets hit their home and no one was injured.

Just weeks later, on March 18 at 10:30 pm, Dixon’s home was hit again. Dixon said a bullet went through the wall of his bedroom just inches from his wife. He said if she had been sitting up, it would’ve hit her in her head.

"Your house is supposed to be your safe haven, “said Dixon. “It's hard especially for me because...because I don't know what to do,” he said.

The damage his family is left with is costly. Dixon said they've tried to repair windows and even repaint. The fear of it happening again is still there and it outweighs the progress moving forward.

Dixon just wants his family to not live in fear.

"That would give us a lot of peace. Not only for us but for other families. We'll be able to sleep again,” said Dixon.