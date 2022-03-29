Man dies from injuries weeks after Podunk's Bar shooting

Mareo Bell, 33, was one of three people shot outside Podunk’s bar on 1644 East Dublin-Granville Road on March 11.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A second person has died after being shot at a north Columbus bar earlier this month.

Mareo Bell, 33, was one of three people shot outside Podunk’s bar on 1644 East Dublin-Granville Road on March 11. In an update Tuesday, Columbus police confirmed Bell died from his injuries.

Police were called to the bar at around 1:45 a.m., where arriving officers found multiple people who had been shot.

Surveillance footage inside the bar shows the suspect, Wayne Carvel Anthony Lee Coffman, getting into a fight with another man, who he reportedly struck several times, court records state.

When security guards attempted to break up the fight, Coffman reportedly tried to disarm them. When those efforts were unsuccessful, records show Coffman met an unknown person in the bar’s parking lot who handed him a gun.

Court documents also state Coffman was seen firing multiple shots at the man who he was initially fighting with, striking him several times. In response, police said several others in the parking lot began firing weapons, striking a woman and three other men.

According to Columbus police, the woman, identified as 36-year-old Laurance Ball, was pronounced dead at 2:56 a.m. that day.

Police originally stated one of the men who was shot was not expected to recover from his injuries, but now he is expected to survive.

Police are still searching for Coffman, who is charged with felony murder and felonious assault.