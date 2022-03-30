Police arrest 44-year-old man accused of fatally shooting man in west Columbus

The shooting happened in the 100 block of North Wilson Road around 10 p.m., according to Columbus police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old man in west Columbus Tuesday night.

The shooting took place in the 100 block of North Wilson Road around 10 p.m., according to Columbus police.

The victim, who police have not yet identified, was found shot inside an apartment. He was taken to the hospital where police said he was pronounced dead shortly after 10:50 p.m.

Through an investigation, police learned 44-year-old Ronald Farrow allegedly shot the victim during a fight.

Farrow was arrested and charged with murder.