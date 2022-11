The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Harvard Avenue on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died after being shot in east Columbus on Tuesday.

Police said a person walked into Ohio State East Hospital with a gunshot wound to their stomach around 12:30 p.m. and died from their injuries two hours later.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Harvard Avenue, which is about half a mile north of the hospital, according to police.