Man dies after being shot at northeast Columbus gas station

Kevin Sobnosky was pronounced dead at the hospital at approximately 4:17 p.m. Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man has died after he was shot at a gas station in northeast Columbus early Sunday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at approximately 4 a.m., Sobnosky and three other men were driving on North Cassady Avenue near the Sheetz gas station.

The vehicle was hit by gunfire coming from the gas station's parking lot and Sobnosky was struck by a bullet. He was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where he later died.

No other injuries were reported. Police said no suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).