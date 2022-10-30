Police ID 21-year-old fatally shot in South Linden

The Columbus Division of Police identified the victim as 21-year-old Jerry Campbell III.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police identified the 21-year-old man who was fatally shot in the South Linden neighborhood Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the area of East 19th and Gladstone avenues and found Jerry Campbell III shot inside a vehicle.

Campbell was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:13 p.m.

A witness told police that a man fired shots into the vehicle and left the scene on foot. Police at the scene told 10TV that an altercation happened prior to the shooting. After he was shot, police said he and another person drove to Gladstone Avenue and pulled over to contact medics.

Police do not have information on a possible suspect. Campbell’s death is the 120th homicide in Columbus this year.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).