Man convicted in 2020 deadly shooting at east Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been convicted in a deadly shooting that killed a man and injured a woman at an east Columbus bar in October 2020.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said a jury found 36-year-old Shawn Mapp guilty of aggravated murder and attempted murder with firearm specifications after a week-long trial.

Mapp was convicted of all five counts stemming from the shooting that killed 25-year-old Adrian Hardy and seriously injured a woman.

The shooting happened on the back patio of Donerick’s Pub at 6935 East Broad Street on Oct. 19, 2020.

The prosecutor’s office said surveillance video from the bar showed Mapp and Hardy knew one another and may have been in a dispute before Mapp fired multiple shots.

The woman, who suffered injuries to her torso and arm, testified that she recognized Mapp as the shooter from surveillance video. She said that after she and Hardy went to the patio, Mapp came outside and shot them both at close range.