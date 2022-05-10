1 critically injured, 1 hurt in south Columbus shooting

Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue around 11 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were hurt, one of them critically, after reportedly being shot during an altercation at a south Columbus apartment complex late Tuesday night

Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue.

Police at the scene told 10TV that there was some kind of altercation inside an apartment involving several people. The dispute worked its way outside of the apartment where the shooting took place.

One man was shot in the arm. The second man sustained life-threatening injuries and is described as critical, police said.

Officers did not provide information on a possible suspect.