COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were fatally shot in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood on Tuesday.

Columbus police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Atcheson Street around 6:20 p.m.

Officers found both people, only identified as males, shot outside on the street. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide any additional information.