Police ID 2 men killed in near east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were fatally shot in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood on Tuesday.

Columbus police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Atcheson Street around 6:20 p.m.

Officers found both men, 22-year-old Cameron Jordan and 20-year-old Eugene Daniels III, shot outside on the street. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their deaths are the 107th and 108th homicides in the city of Columbus this year.

Witnesses told officers they saw a male running eastbound from Atcheson Street, according to Columbus Police Lt. Wade Spears.

This was one of three shootings in the city that happened within a six-hour period on Tuesday.

A shooting on city's north side in the area of Morse Road and Evanswood Drive left one person critically injured around 5:40 p.m. The victim was sitting inside a vehicle when they were shot.

Then around 11 p.m., two 25-year-old were shot during an altercation at a south Columbus apartment complex on East Morrill Avenue. One of the two men died from his injuries.