Woman charged with felony assault after allegedly punching, biting Columbus officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 22-year-old woman is charged with felony assault after she allegedly punched and bit a Columbus police officer Tuesday.

Two Columbus Division of Police officers were called to the 1800 Block of Hollow Run Drive at 6:46 p.m. for a female, later identified as Maya Masters, who was hitting her head on a vehicle and attempting to fight bystanders who were trying to help her, according to court records.

Master was sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked in the middle of the street and was crying hysterically when officers asked her to step out of the vehicle and walk toward their cruiser, court records say.

When officers asked if she had taken anything that night, court records say Master told them she "was feeling a type of way" and walked away from them.

When officers attempted to grab her, Master pulled away and began swinging her fists at one of the officers, striking her in the head twice, according to the affidavit.

The other officer grabbed Master and pulled her to the ground, placing her in handcuffs. Court records say that Master continued to try to kick and bite officers.

A spit hood and a hobble strap were reportedly used on Master.

While the officer who was punched lifted Master's head, Master bit her on her right knee. Master was taken to Doctors Hospital following the incident.