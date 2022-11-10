x
Police arrest high school student for bringing loaded handgun to Groveport Madison

Police recovered a 9 mm handgun and no injuries were reported.
Credit: 10TV-WBNS

GROVEPORT, Ohio — Police arrested a student for allegedly bringing a loaded firearm to Groveport Madison High School on Wednesday. 

The Groveport Police Department was notified that a student had a weapon at the school. Officers arrested 18-year-old Ja’Von Stevenson without incident outside the high school.

Police also recovered a 9 mm handgun and no injuries were reported.

Stevenson is being held at the Franklin County Correction Center and is charged with illegal conveyance of a firearm on school property, a felony of the fifth degree. 

Police said additional charges are pending.

