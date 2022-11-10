Ginther presents Columbus' $1.14 billion 2023 Operating Budget

The 2023 General Fund budget totals $1.14 billion for programs, services and priorities of the city, according to the mayor's office.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The largest-ever proposed general fund budget in Columbus' history was announced by Mayor Andrew Ginther Thursday morning.

The 2023 General Fund budget totals $1.14 billion for programs, services and priorities of the city, according to the mayor's office.

About 8% of the money will be put into the city's rainy day fund, while another portion will go toward promoting social services, recycling and education throughout the city. See the full budget here.

The proposal would also grant more than $370 million in funds to the police and over $290 million to the fire department.

“Our economy is strong, and the city’s financial position is secure,” said Mayor Ginther. “With this robust, thoughtful and comprehensive budget, we will be better positioned to deliver on and expand efforts that address our community’s highest priorities – safety, affordability and vital city services – while preparing for and guarding against potential economic challenges and uncertainties that we may face in the future.”

The mayor's office says the budget proposal aims to mitigate "financial fallout" from the pandemic and restore key reserves and goals for the city's rain day fund while benefiting residents and neighborhoods.

A few key highlights from this proposal include:

Over $2.3 million for summer, after-school and job-readiness programming

$3.1 million for operating expenses at the new Hilltop Early Learning Center

Funding for additional staff to support the Columbus Housing Strategy

$10 million in Human Services Grants for social services organizations

$6 million to boost recycling to once a week throughout the city

More than $2.1 million to reduce illegal dumping by expanding refuse collection to include hot-spot inspections; opening two convenience centers for residents to properly dispose of hard-to-recycle items, food and yard waste, hazardous waste and bulk items; and hiring more drivers for refuse trucks

An estimated balance of $95.2 million in the city’s rainy day fund by the end of next year