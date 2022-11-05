Records: Man arrested in connection to northern Franklin County fatal shooting

Charlie Sanders, 23, was arrested Tuesday for the alleged murder of another man at a home in the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue, court records say.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man was arrested and charged in connection to a murder that happened Nov. 5 in northern Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Charlie Sanders, 23, was arrested Tuesday for the alleged murder of another man at a home in the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue in Clinton Township around 5:20 a.m., court records say.

According to court records, Sanders was at the home and the owners asked him to leave. After he refused, the owners then contacted Korben Westberry to come and help remove Sanders. When Westberry arrived, he displayed a firearm demanding Sanders leave and Sanders then raised another firearm and shot him, records say.

Sanders reportedly fled the location after the incident.

Westberry was taken to Riverside Medical Center where he died.