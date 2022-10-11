Teenager arrested after bringing loaded gun to Life Skills Center Southeast

A 16-year-old student has been arrested after bringing a loaded gun to the Life Skills Center Southeast in Columbus Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A student has been arrested after bringing a loaded gun to the Life Skills Center Southeast in Columbus Monday morning.

The 16-year-old was detained by school staff security at 10:15 a.m. after a security check found the gun in his waistband, Columbus police said.

Police said the handgun was loaded with an extended gun magazine of 29 live rounds of ammunition.