Teenager arrested after bringing loaded gun to Life Skills Center Southeast

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A student has been arrested after bringing a loaded gun to the Life Skills Center Southeast in Columbus Monday morning.
The 16-year-old was detained by school staff security at 10:15 a.m. after a security check found the gun in his waistband, Columbus police said.
Police said the handgun was loaded with an extended gun magazine of 29 live rounds of ammunition.
The teenager was taken into custody. He admitted to possessing the handgun before and while he entered the school building.