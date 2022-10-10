15-year-old girl dies after shooting at Franklin Park

A dispatcher said several teens were fighting at the park when shots were fired.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old girl has died after being shot at Franklin Park on the near east side Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. A dispatcher said several teens were fighting at the park when shots were fired.

Assistant Police Chief Lashanna Potts said the girl, identified as Lovely Kendricks, was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Police said she was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. Kendrick's death is the 110th homicide in Columbus this year.

Columbus City Schools confirmed Kendricks was enrolled at East High School.

Potts said people do not need to reach for a gun every time there is an altercation.

"There used to be a time where people could have a fist fight and that's it, they're here to live another day," Potts said. "Unfortunately, we see with guns so accessible, people are willing to use them for minor altercations."

There was no information released about a possible suspect. Police said the Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.