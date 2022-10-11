Police: Woman arrested after bringing loaded gun to Weinland Park Elementary

32-year-old Shantel Mayle was arrested after bringing a loaded gun onto the grounds of Weinland Park Elementary Monday afternoon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman has been arrested after bringing a loaded gun onto the grounds of Weinland Park Elementary in Columbus Monday afternoon.

Columbus police said they were called about a gun on school property on the 200 block of East 7th Avenue just after 3:20 p.m. The caller said 32-year-old Shantel Mayle was outside with a gun and was going to shoot someone.

When officers arrived, the principal pointed out Mayle in her Chevrolet Suburban which was parked on school grounds, police said.

Police said Mayle rolled up her car window and refused to speak with them. Officers then removed Mayle from her car and detained her.

A loaded .25 pistol was found in her center console, police said.