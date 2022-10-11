x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: Woman arrested after bringing loaded gun to Weinland Park Elementary

32-year-old Shantel Mayle was arrested after bringing a loaded gun onto the grounds of Weinland Park Elementary Monday afternoon.
Credit: Alexey Novikov - stock.adobe.com
File image of a police car light bar in action

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman has been arrested after bringing a loaded gun onto the grounds of Weinland Park Elementary in Columbus Monday afternoon.

Columbus police said they were called about a gun on school property on the 200 block of East 7th Avenue just after 3:20 p.m. The caller said 32-year-old Shantel Mayle was outside with a gun and was going to shoot someone. 

When officers arrived, the principal pointed out Mayle in her Chevrolet Suburban which was parked on school grounds, police said.

Police said Mayle rolled up her car window and refused to speak with them. Officers then removed Mayle from her car and detained her.

A loaded .25 pistol was found in her center console, police said.

Mayle is set to be arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court Tuesday at 9 a.m.

CrimeTracker 10: Recent Coverage  

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Police: Woman shot during argument at Whitehall Kroger parking lot

Before You Leave, Check This Out