Police: Woman charged in shooting at Whitehall Kroger parking lot

Stephanie Robinson has been charged with felonious assault in the incident that happened Monday evening.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — A woman has been arrested after shooting another woman during an argument in the parking lot of a Kroger in Whitehall on Monday.

The Whitehall Division of Police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. outside the Kroger located at 3675 East Broad Street.

Officers who responded to the scene were told that the suspect and victim had left the area. They discovered the victim was at Mount Carmel East Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Stephanie Robinson and a warrant was filed for felonious assault. Police discovered that Robinson and the victim had known each other prior to the incident.

The Whitehall SWAT team executed a search warrant at an apartment in Columbus around 7:30 p.m. and Robinson was located inside and arrested.