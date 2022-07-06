Police: Search of south Columbus home tied to January homicide investigation

The search warrant is being executed at a property connected to the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Rashawn Garner in January.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The investigation into a fatal shooting in the Hilltop earlier this year is now focused on a residence in south Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police is executing a search warrant in the area of Stewart and South Champion Avenues in connection with the death of 38-year-old Rashawn Garner.

Garner was killed in a shooting on Jan. 5 in the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue. Police said shots were fired outside the home while Garner was inside.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Sources tell 10TV that the home being searched is owned by the suspect’s mother. We are not naming the suspect because no charges have been filed at this time.