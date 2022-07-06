Columbus police searching for suspect accused of shooting 14-year-old in leg

The 14-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital and police said he is expected to survive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy was injured when police say he was shot in the leg in Columbus early Tuesday morning.

Columbus police responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 12:20 a.m. in the 500 block of East Livingston Avenue, just blocks from Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Arriving officers found the teenager, who was shot in the back of his leg.

The 14-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital and police said he is expected to survive.

The investigation remains underway, but police said they do not believe the shooting was an accident. Officers are currently searching for a suspect.