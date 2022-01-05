Police: Man fatally shot inside Hilltop home

The shooting happened around 6:10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a reported shooting in the Hilltop area Wednesday evening, according to police.

Lieutenant Larry Yates told 10TV there were shots fired outside the home and the man was shot inside.

Police said he was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6:32 p.m.

Police did not have information on a possible suspect.