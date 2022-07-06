Police: Woman reportedly cut with machete in east Columbus

A woman was reportedly cut with a machete in east Columbus early Tuesday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was reportedly cut with a machete in east Columbus by another woman early Tuesday morning.

Columbus Police were dispatched to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center East Hospital just after 4:20 a.m. on a woman with a severe cut to her right arm.

The victim, 37, told police she was cut with a machete at the Colonial Village Apartment Complex by another woman, police said.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital by a family member.