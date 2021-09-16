Police searching for person of interest after body found in north Columbus

Officers were called to an alleyway on Beulah Road around 1:50 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of someone finding a body.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has identified a person who was found dead in an alleyway this week and is looking to identify a person of interest.

On Sunday, officers were called to the alley west of the 2600 block of Beulah Road around 1:50 p.m. on the report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

Officers found 26-year-old Kaine Ratcliff lying in the alley. He was pronounced dead at 1:58 p.m.

Police have classified Ratcliff’s death as a homicide. On Thursday, police released images of a person of interest in the case.

If you know this person or have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

Ratcliff’s death is the 149th homicide in Columbus this year.