Police confirm reported shootings during Red, White & BOOM! deemed false

Police said officers found no evidence that a shooting occurred and there were no reported injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police confirmed several reports of shootings during Red, White & BOOM! in downtown Columbus Monday night were deemed false.

The Columbus Division of Police received calls of reported shootings in different locations within the downtown area, including South Front Street and in the area of South Civic Center Drive and West Broad Street

A spokesperson with Columbus police told 10TV that a couple of people started fighting during the event and a large group of people ran from the scene believing a shooting had occurred.

Police said officers found no evidence that a shooting occurred and there were no reported injuries.