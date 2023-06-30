Ross County deputy injured in shooting last year throws first pitch at Chillicothe baseball game

Sgt. Eric Kocheran was hospitalized for nearly a month after being shot outside of the Ross County Sheriff's Office in November 2022.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Ross County Sheriff's Deputy who was seriously injured during a shooting outside of the sheriff's office last year threw out the first pitch of a Chillicothe Paints baseball game Friday evening.

On Nov, 17, 2022, a shootout ensued between Sgt. Eric Kocheran and 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell outside of the Ross County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting hospitalized Kocheran for nearly a month. Mitchell was taken to a Chillicothe-area hospital and died from his injuries.

When Kocheran was discharged from the hospital, law enforcement agencies from across the country escorted him back to Chillicothe.

The Paints, a baseball team part of the Prospect League, tweeted a video of Kocheran throwing out the first pitch and shaking a player's hand. The team ended up winning its game 11-1.

We were honored to have Ross County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sgt, Eric Kocheran, throw out the first pitch before tonight’s game! #Hero #RollPaints pic.twitter.com/RwLjOa2pJx — Chillicothe Paints🏆🏆🏆 (@ChilliPaints) June 30, 2023