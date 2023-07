Officers were called to the 3200 block of Oaklawn Street around 10:41 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in north Columbus, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Oaklawn Street around 10:41 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Police said the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

No information on a possible suspect has been released.