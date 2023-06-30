2 teens charged with murder of 15-year-old girl in northeast Columbus

Calvin Curry, 14, and Demarioun Harmon, 16, were both arrested by the Columbus Division of Police’s SWAT unit on Thursday for a fatal shooting last December.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teens have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl on Dec. 31, 2022, in northeast Columbus.

Calvin Curry, 14, and Demarioun Harmon, 16, were both arrested by the Columbus Division of Police’s SWAT unit on Thursday and charged with the murder of 15-year-old Unique Prater.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Atcheson Road, according to the Columbus Division of Police. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Prater suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead shortly after being found.

Police initially charged another 14-year-old boy with her murder, but upon further investigation, the charges were dropped.

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV