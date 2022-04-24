Records: Man with sexual violence history indicted on charges of rape, kidnapping in Madison County

Edwin Zimmerman, 59, was indicted on one count of kidnapping and two counts of rape.

A man whose acts of sexual violence dates back to the 1980s, is back in jail, according to public records.

Edwin Zimmerman, 59, was indicted on March 11 in Madison County on one count of kidnapping and two counts of rape. All three charges are first-degree felonies.

He was arrested and booked into the Tri-County Jail in Champaign County on those charges on April 18.

According to the indictment filed in Madison County Common Pleas Court, Zimmerman is accused of kidnapping a woman and raping her in April 2004.

Zimmerman's arraignment is scheduled for April 28.

In Jan. 2018, Zimmerman was sentenced to 11 years in prison after being convicted of picking up a woman, driving her to a remote area and pulling a knife on her.

In 2019, a Franklin County appeals court ordered a new trial for Zimmerman after a juror saw a photo of the knife on the prosecutor's laptop but the knife was not introduced as evidence.

According to court records, Zimmerman then pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping in the case in Oct. 2020 and was sentenced to 4 years in prison but received 1,355 days of jail time credit, which is more than three-and-a-half years.

He was also sentenced to five years of post-release control, which started on Feb. 1, 2021 according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction records.

The judge noted in the sentencing paperwork the victim approved of the plea agreement.