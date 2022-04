The crash happened at the intersection of Olentangy Road and West Dodridge Street at approximately 1:45 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a motorcycle hit another vehicle near The Ohio State University Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police

The crash happened at the intersection of Olentangy River Road and West Dodridge Street at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at 1:57 p.m. The intersection is currently closed.