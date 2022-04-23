Man dies after shooting at southeast Columbus park

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of an argument between two groups at Nafzger Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man died after being shot at a southeast Columbus park on Saturday.

Columbus police said an officer heard shots in the area of Nafzger Park on Noe Bixby Road around 6 p.m.

A 911 caller then reported seeing the man who was shot on the ground, according to police.

When officers arrived, officers found the man in a grassy area and rendered first aid.

The man was taken to Mount Carmel East where he was pronounced at 7:07 p.m.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of an argument between two groups at the park.

The man has not been identified.

Police did have any information on a suspect.