Man dies after shooting at southeast Columbus park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man died after being shot at a southeast Columbus park on Saturday.
Columbus police said an officer heard shots in the area of Nafzger Park on Noe Bixby Road around 6 p.m.
A 911 caller then reported seeing the man who was shot on the ground, according to police.
When officers arrived, officers found the man in a grassy area and rendered first aid.
The man was taken to Mount Carmel East where he was pronounced at 7:07 p.m.
Investigators believe the shooting was the result of an argument between two groups at the park.
The man has not been identified.
Police did have any information on a suspect.
If anyone has any information on the shooting, they are asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.