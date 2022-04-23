Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after gunfire exchanged at east Columbus park

Police said both victims who were shot at Saunders Park are female. The woman hospitalized is pregnant and was grazed by a bullet.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and one person is injured after a shooting in a park on the near east side of Columbus Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the shooting was reported around 8:25 p.m. near Saunders Park on Atcheson Street.

Police said multiple people exchanged gunfire from different locations surrounding the park.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and one person was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Police said both victims shot are female. The woman hospitalized is pregnant and was grazed by a bullet.

Police said no arrests have been made.