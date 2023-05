The Columbus Division of Police said a shooting happened in the 3200 block of North High Street around 9:20 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was shot and killed in the Clintonville neighborhood on Friday.

Police found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:27 p.m.

No information about a possible suspect was available.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as we learn more.