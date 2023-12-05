Block watch pushes for more action on violence in Columbus parks

"Particularly the past two years, Columbus parks have been involved in sadly the scene of abhorrent crimes,” a block watch member said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After two shootings within a 12-hour span near Independence Village Park, community members said more needs to be done to keep Columbus parks safe.

The first shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Dewbourne Drive. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene. A hospital later notified police a 20-year-old man arrived with two gunshot wounds. Police said he is expected to survive.

Early Friday morning, Columbus police said they found an 18-year-old suffering with gunshot wounds near Independence Village Park just after 2 a.m. Police said he was approached by a group of men. One of them shot the 18-year-old on the right side of his abdomen. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A community block watch member, who is also the founder of the nonprofit, Securban Living, spoke with 10TV today, but did not want to be identified.

"Particularly the past two years, Columbus parks have been involved in sadly the scene of abhorrent crimes,” the block watch member said.

Through his nonprofit, the block watch member said they work to help reduce crime and safety risks in the community.

"We feel like we are the missing link in solvation and case resolution of crimes that occur in central Ohio,” the block watch member said.

He added that neighbors in many Columbus communities have installed cameras on their property to help with criminal investigations.

The city also installed solar-powered cameras and lights in more than 20 of its parks with higher crime rates about a year ago.

"These city park cameras, while in place, have some limitations,” the block watch member said.

While police said those cameras from the city are not located at Independence Village Park, the block watch member said the cameras still aren’t doing enough to help identify criminals or deter crime.

Last summer, Columbus city leaders invested thousands of dollars to install cameras and lights at more than 20 parks.