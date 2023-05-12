Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in northeast Columbus shooting

No information on a suspect has been released.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in northeast Columbus Friday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were sent to the 1000 block of Atcheson Street in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood at 1:29 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found two people injured.

One of the shooting victims was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition where they later died. The other person was also transported in what was described by police as "stable" condition after being grazed.

No information on a suspect has been released.

This is a developing story. More information will be added when it is made available.

Download the 10TV News app to receive breaking news alerts.