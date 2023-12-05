Police investigate 2 separate shootings at east Columbus park

As of Friday morning, police did not have information on a possible suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating two separate shootings that happened in a span of 12 hours at a park on the city’s east side.

Around 3:10 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to Independence Village Park on Dewbourne Drive after hearing reports of gunfire in the area. Officers found multiple shell casings at the entrance.

Thirty minutes later, officers were notified of a 20-year-old man who arrived at a hospital with two gunshot wounds on his left shoulder. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Just before 2:15 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the park and found an 18-year-old man suffering with gunshot wounds.

Police say he was at the park when he was approached by a group of men and one of them shot him on the right side of his abdomen. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

