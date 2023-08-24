1 dead after shooting involving police near Kroger in Blendon Township

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the grocery store located at 5991 Sunbury Rd.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — One person has died following a shooting involving a Blendon Township police officer on Thursday.

Ohio BCI spokesperson Steve Irwin confirmed that one person was transported to a hospital in serious condition and later died. No officers were injured.

It's unclear what led up to the incident.

Police appear to be surrounding a black car with its driver-side door open near the walk-up area of the pharmacy.